Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,495. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.