Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,050 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Everbridge makes up 0.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.29. 3,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

