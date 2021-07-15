Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 101,683 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.72. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.