Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 88.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,336. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 59.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.