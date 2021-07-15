Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.15. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after buying an additional 452,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

