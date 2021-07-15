International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,050 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFFT. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $2,813,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000.

Shares of IFFT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

