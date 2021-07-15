Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 22,700 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,714,758.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $84.42 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

