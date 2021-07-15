Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

