Insider Selling: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $162,500.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80.

On Monday, June 28th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $147.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

