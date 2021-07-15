Insider Selling: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Major Shareholder Sells $210,187,083.60 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 10,701,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $210,187,083.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CURV opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

