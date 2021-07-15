Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells 40,578 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $4,024,120.26.

Susan Patricia Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

