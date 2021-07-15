Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 7,173 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $1,180,890.99.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.