Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

