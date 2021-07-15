Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $625,700.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $625,700.00.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,469. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

