Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,233,601.64 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Snap by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

