Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Sells 21,737 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53.

SMAR stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 60.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.