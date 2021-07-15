Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. Research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

