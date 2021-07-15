Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

