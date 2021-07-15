Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Sells $265,668.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00.

Roblox stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

