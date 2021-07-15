Insider Selling: Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Insider Sells $16,632.00 in Stock

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) insider Jim Brian Lain sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $16,632.00.

RGS opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Regis by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.