Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,648 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $88,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04.

Shares of RAPT opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $758.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

