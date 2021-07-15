Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Frank P. Patafio sold 27,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $453,600.00.

NFBK stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $819.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

