Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $1,359,525.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSCI alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total transaction of $1,159,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00.

MSCI opened at $555.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.17. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $567.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.