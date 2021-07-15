Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $538,152.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.91 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

