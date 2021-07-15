Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MXC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

