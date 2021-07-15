Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MXC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $14.63.
About Mexco Energy
