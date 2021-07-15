Insider Selling: MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Sells $248,309.10 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $248,309.10.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

