Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $463,550.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $463,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.71 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

