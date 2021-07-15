Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $71,005.50 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $71,005.50.

HNI stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.