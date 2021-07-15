Insider Selling: GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) President Sells 186,244 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $8,198,460.88.

GRWG opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

