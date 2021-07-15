Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $990.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 179.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

