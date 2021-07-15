Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $135,757.68 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $135,757.68.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

