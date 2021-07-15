Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CIGI opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $120.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

