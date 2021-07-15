Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells 1,071 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $104,958.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 18.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

