Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $167,400.00.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

