Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Director Sells 221,000 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archrock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 117,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archrock by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 224,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

