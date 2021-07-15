Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $78,538.41 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $78,538.41.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Saturday, June 5th, Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20.

On Monday, April 26th, Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72.

On Friday, April 23rd, Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05.

NYSE AMWL opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.