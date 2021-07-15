Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.76. 50,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.