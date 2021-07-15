Insider Buying: Resource Base Limited (ASX:RBX) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Resource Base Limited (ASX:RBX) insider James (Jamie) Myers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,785.71).

About Resource Base

Resource Base Limited engages in the gold exploration and production activities in Australia. The company holds interests in the Broula King Project located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

