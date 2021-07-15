Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $6,366,395.56 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 103,586 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,395.56.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Farhad Nanji acquired 182,798 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.44 per share, with a total value of $11,048,311.12.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 120,960 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80.

On Monday, June 7th, Farhad Nanji purchased 138,232 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $8,382,388.48.

On Monday, June 21st, Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Farhad Nanji bought 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.32 per share, with a total value of $3,279,216.08.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji purchased 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji purchased 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.