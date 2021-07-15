Insider Buying: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Director Tom B. Langley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

Shares of ES opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

