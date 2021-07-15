Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

INSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

INSG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $861.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

