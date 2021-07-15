Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

