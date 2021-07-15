Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Infosys stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 54,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. Infosys has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.