Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.25 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $259.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million.

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.95 on Monday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

