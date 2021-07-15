Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.