IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $90.65

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.65, but opened at $87.90. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 over the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

