iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Cap of $210.30 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00008264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $210.30 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.51 or 0.00863791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

