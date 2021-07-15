IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,338,187 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDOX. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IDOX to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £293.45 million and a PE ratio of 32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.37.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.