IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

