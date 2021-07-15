ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.18.

Shares of ICLR opened at $210.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in ICON Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in ICON Public by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

